SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday ruled out the possibility of holding dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on any issue, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing the PML-N rally held in Sialkot in connection with the upcoming NA-75 by-poll, the PML-N leader said that the opposition alliance would not hold any talks with the federal government “whatever the outcome might be” in Senate elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“No chance of talks with the incumbent government. All parties under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are united and have announced support for PML-N candidate in Sialkot by-poll,” she added.

Read More: Usman Dar quits as PM aide on youth affairs

Maryam Nawaz further said that PDM will hold a long march towards Islamabad at any cost.

“Caravans of long march will leave for Islamabad from across the country on March 26. Opposition parties and Nawaz Sharif will not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to PM Imran Khan,” said the PML-N vice president.

Also Read: PPP announces to support PML-N candidate in Sialkot by-poll

Maryam Nawaz said that “Punjab has risen to take back its rights” and asked the people of Daska to vote for PML-N in the upcoming NA-75 by-election.

The by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19. The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of the coronavirus on August 2.

Comments

comments