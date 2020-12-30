Maryam Nawaz to meet Fazl today amid clouds over PDM unity

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will meet PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his Islamabad residence today amid speculations about cracks in the opposition alliance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to consult with Fazlur Rehman over the political situation and the opposition’s future strategy with regard to the next phase of the movement against the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its CEC meeting in Karachi on Tuesday decided against resigning from the assemblies besides hinting that it would take part in the Senate polls.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said “We will challenge the incumbent government from within the assemblies,” while addressing a presser at Media Cell of Bilawal House after the Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting.

The party also decided that the option of resigning from assemblies would only be considered after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country.

PML-N leader Musaddiq Malik in a statement after the PPP decision, said that Nawaz Sharif more than the PPP wants to return back and he will arrive as and when his medical treatment will be completed.

Rana Sanullah, a PML-N stalwart has said that the opposition has yet to take decision over contesting the Senate elections adding that the government will exert all force to suppress the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PML-N.

Clouds hovering over the PDM agenda of resignations from the parliament and contesting the senate polls after the PPP’s CEC session yesterday, which points out differences within the opposition ranks over the issue.

