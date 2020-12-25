Maryam Nawaz to reach Sukkur tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz will embark on a two-day visit to Sindh tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz will leave for Sukkur tomorrow via motorway, where she is scheduled to address the party workers convention.

She will also attend the death anniversary event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month.

According to a statement from Bilawal House, the PPP chairman spoke to Maryam over the phone and discussed the political situation arising “from the frustration of selected government” after the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) recent jalsas.

Maryam and Bilawal had discussed the upcoming Senate elections, vowing that “no unconstitutional means” would be allowed to take place, as they allegedly did during the general elections 2018.

