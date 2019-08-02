Maryam Nawaz once again violates toll tax rules

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz once again violated toll tax rules as a vehicle of her crossed toll plaza without paying toll tax at Qadirabad, near Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

The 200 other cars, included in the convoy of Maryam Nawaz all passed the toll plaza without paying tax.

Earlier in June, Maryam Safdar’s vehicle —en route to Mandi Bahauddin— passed through the toll plaza without paying tax and people included in her convoy attempted to create chaos at the motorway.

Murad Saeed expressing anger over the attitude of Maryam Nawaz vowed to take against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz. “Now Maryam Nawaz has to pay the tax with a fine,” he added.

He said that every citizen is equal before the law and we cannot differentiate between poor and rich. The minister added that he will send the bill with fine to Maryam Nawaz soon.

