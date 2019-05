Maryam’s tone against PM reflects her growing frustration: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar’s inappropriate tone about Prime Minister Imran Khan shows her growing frustration.

In her reaction expressed on Twitter, to PML-N leader’s allegation over PM, she said Maryam Safdar is scared that success of Imran Khan will bring benefits to the country and losses to her party.

مریم صفدر کا وزیر اعظم پاکستان کے متعلق ناشائستہ لب و لہجہ ان کی بڑھتی ہوئی فرسٹریشن کا اظہار ہے۔انہیں خوف ہے کہ عمران خان کی کامیابی سے ملک منافع بخش اور سیاسی جماعت کی آڑ میں ان کی پرائیویٹ لمیٹڈ کمپنی خسارے میں ہو گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 31, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power has been jailed.

“Imran, you are a puppet, a pawn and dance to someone else’s tunes,” she said and asked him to explain as to who is asking his government for a NRO-like deal.

