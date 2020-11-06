Maryam Nawaz urges people not to vote for ‘turncoats’

GILGIT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday urged the people not to vote for “turncoats” in the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in GB, Maryam Nawaz again urged the party workers to siege the turncoats and asked the youth to stand up for their rights. “How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you,” she added.

“Let Nawaz Sharif and PML-N serve the nation,” Maryam Nawaz said, adding that only her party could give provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

She said that only the masses has the right to elect or sent the governments home. ” Today’s meeting proved that PML-N will clean sweep in the polls,” Maryam claimed.

The PML-N criticized the incumbent government over inflation, the country’s rising debt and other issues.

Read More: Maryam kicks off GB poll drive with scathing attack on govt

Earlier on November 5, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had kicked off the party’s campaign for Gilgit-Baltistan election.

She arrived in Skardu from Islamabad that morning. Addressing a public gathering here, Maryam had urged the masses not to vote for people switching parties. “One who stabs a party in the back doesn’t deserve to be voted for,” she had opined.

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement of granting provisional provincial status to strategically-located GB after the polls, Maryam had said the people were well aware of his “fake promise” and will not buy into it.

Comments

comments