Maryam Nawaz urges people of GB to vote for PML-N

GILGIT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday urged the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to vote for PML-N for the development in the region, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Jaglut, Maryam Nawaz said: “Vote for PML-N if you want to see development in GB.”

The PML-N leader maintained that PML-N carried out record development project in the region and added that she saw many of them while traveling to Jaglut.

She added that there is no place for ‘turncoats’ in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and said to place them at their right place.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz while addressing a public meeting in GB, had urged the party workers to siege the turncoats and asked the youth to stand up for their rights. “How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you,” she had added.

“Let Nawaz Sharif and PML-N serve the nation,” Maryam Nawaz had said, adding that only her party could give provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

