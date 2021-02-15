Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N rally in Wazirabad today

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz will depart for Wazirabad city of Gujranwala district to attend a PML-N rally today, ARY News reported.

The major opposition party will hold a power show at Kutchery roundabout in Wazirabad city today where the central leaders of PML-N will address the political workers in connection with the ongoing election campaign ahead of by-polls in PP-51.

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be welcomed at 3:30 pm at Zafar Ali Khan Chowk and she will head towards Allahwala Chowk of the city at around 4:00 pm. She will address PML-N workers at Kutchery Chowk and deliver a short address at Sohdra Chowk as well.

The politician will reach Wazirabad en route Ghakhar where a camp was established before departing for the central rally’s venue along with the convoys. Other PML-N central leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir Khan and others will also address the rally.

After addressing the central rally, Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to visit Wazirabad’s Sohdra town.

The by-polls in NA-75 and PP-51 will be organised on February 19, according to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

