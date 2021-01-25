Maryam Nawaz opposes possible amendments to NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday claimed that the entire party stands with the narrative of its supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following a parliamentary meeting of the PML-N in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif will not backtrack from his stance.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that they will oppose any move pertaining to amendment in NAB law.

Replying to another question about Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) backdoor diplomacy, Maryam Nawaz said that she will not talk about “assumptions”.

Earlier on January 19, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had declared the Broadsheet scandal as the biggest scandal of Pakistan’s history while terming it a fraudsheet.

Speaking during a protest demo of the PDM outside the ECP office in Islamabad, the PML-N leader had said that the masses had declared the broadsheet scandal as a fraud sheet.

“How hard-earned money of masses was deposited in the British High Commission’s account which then led to a fake company taking it away?” she had asked.

Maryam Nawaz had lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and asked why the RTS system encountered issues in the middle of the voting process during the 2018 polls.

