Maryam will have to produce original recording, camera before court: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will have to produce original recording of the alleged secret video of the accountability court judge and the camera before the court or probe body to prove its authenticity, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News senior anchorperson Kashif Abbasi during his program “Off the Record” aired on Monday night, Aitzaz Ahsan said that according to the law, the burden of proving the judge’s guilt was on Maryam in the video’s issue.

He said that the forensic audit of video will be possible when the original video will be presented and added that it was the responsibility of the PML-N leader to produce the original recording.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz shows video, says judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif

The senior advocate further said that Maryam will have to produce the person who shoot the footage for confirmation before the court.

Raising question over the authenticity of the video, Ahsan said that Maryam had showed the footage to media but amazingly, she had not taken any question during her press conference.

He said that it was a serious issue and added that the PML-N leader should have carried out the forensic audit of the video.

