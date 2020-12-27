Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto  

LARKANA: Terming the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto a national tragedy, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that despite the passage of 13 years, their wounds were still fresh, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Benazir Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary, Maryam Nawaz said that she was an ideal daughter, mother and the first female prime minister of the Muslim world.

The PML-N leader said that Benazir Bhutto had to lay down her life during her struggle. Benazir fought for her father’s struggle and vision, Maryam said, adding that she also wanted to fight for her father’s ideology.

Despite political differences, the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was on one stage life a family, the PML-N leader said, adding that these were the political values ​​that were initiate by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had paid a glowing tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 13th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary, the PPP chairman had said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained a model daughter, sister, wife, mother and ruler of hearts in the Islamic world, and her loss will be felt for centuries in unbiased history.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari had said that the former premier not only inspired women in a male-dominated society but she unified the whole nation and led it valiantly during the struggle for restoration of democracy and human rights.

