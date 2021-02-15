Maryam won’t be allowed to travel abroad: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz was seeking NRO from the government, ARY News reported.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s speech in Gujranwala, Shibli Faraz claimed that she was looking for an excuse to flee abroad. He maintained that the government will not allow the PML-N leader to travel abroad at any cost.

Best medical facilities were available in the country, Shibli Faraz said and asked that what disease were the entire family suffering from that can only be treated abroad?

Responding to a question, the information minister urged the former prime minister to return homeland and appear before the court.

Read More: Won’t request govt to remove my name from ECL: Maryam

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that she would not request the government to strike her name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to the media, she had said that she filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) last year to have her name removed from the no-fly list but the plea got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryam had said she needed to undergo a surgery that can’t be performed in Pakistan. “I have decided that I won’t request this government anymore to remove my name from the ECL.” she had maintained.

