GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday she will not request the government to strike her name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Speaking to the media, she said she had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court(LHC) last year to have her name removed from the no-fly list but the plea got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Maryam Nawaz rules out talks with govt in Sialkot rally

Maryam said she needs to undergo a surgery that can’t be performed in Pakistan. “I have decided that I won’t request this government anymore to remove my name from the ECL.” she maintained.

She said those dreaming of rifts among the ranks of the 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will face the same fate and added she wants the alliance to stay intact even after the government is sent packing.

Also Read: PML-N neglects Zubair Umar, Raja Zafarul Haq while awarding Senate tickets

The PML-N vice president took a swipe at the PTI saying it has given tickets for the coming Senate elections to millionaires and billionaires, which meant, she said, there is nobody in the ruling party worthy enough to be given ticket.

On the other hand, she said, the PML-N gave tickets to its workers who are not millionaires or billionaires.

Comments

comments