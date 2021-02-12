LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has neglected its top party leaders while announcing the award of party tickets to Senate candidates from Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman, a constitutional position within the PML-N, of the party Raja Zafar ul Haq and former governor and spokesman for Maryam Nawaz, Zubair Umar were not awarded Senate tickets from Punjab despite they being the top contenders for the position.

According to sources, Muhammad Zubair Umar was hopeful to get a ticket from the party for the Senate seat.

According to reports, he continuously remained in touch with the party leaders to ask if his name is on the list. However, the sources said that the PML-N leader was dejected after knowing that he has been dropped out from the party’s list of five candidates from Punjab.

Moreover, sources within PML-N said that Raja Zafar ul Haq is the chairman of the PML-N, which is the constitutional position in the party in contrast to the party Quaid slot held by Nawaz Sharif has no reference in the party’s constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday confirmed the names of five of its candidates for Senate seats from Punjab province.

Read More: Major setback to PML-N as AJK party president joins Muslim Conference

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Azam Nazeer Tarar was awarded a Senate ticket from the party on technocrat seat while Sadia Abbasi was selected for women seat from the Punjab province.

Three candidates have been finalized on general seats from Punjab province including Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahid Ullah Khan and Sajid Mir.

Comments

comments