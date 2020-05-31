Wearing masks at crowded public places mandatory now: SAPM Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said on Sunday wearing masks is now mandatory at crowded public places and in public transport.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Face masks are now mandatory to be worn by everybody while in crowded public places, mosques, bazaars, shopping malls, public transport ie road, rail and flights.”

“We have reviewed our guidelines for wearing masks and have added a mandatory section.”

88 more deaths from novel coronavirus have been reported during the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,483.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,039 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 69,496.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the latest figures, 27,360 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 25,056 in Punjab, 9,540 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,193 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 453 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 475 in Punjab, 465 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

