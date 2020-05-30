ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

The minister took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that he has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive of COVID19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics. I need prayers & blessings,” he wrote on Twitter.

I have tested positive of #COVID19 & hv isolated myself at home as per advice by medics.

Earlier this month, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had lost her life to deadly coronavirus on May 20.

The PTI MPA was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she died today while battling the virus.

Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the virus was confirmed in 2,429 people during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 66,457.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

24,131 people have been recovered from the virus so far while 40,931 are still under treatment. Pakistan has so far conducted 532,037 coronavirus tests and 12,020 in last 24 hours.

