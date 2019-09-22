Sindh CM says issued directives to begin en masse killing of stray dogs

SANGHAR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that he has issued instructions to the concerned authorities to commence mass shooting of stray dogs following the rising number of dog bite cases, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Sanghar, CM Murad said that the provincial government also sought the federal government for the supplies of anti-rabies vaccines essential to treat people infected by dog bite.

He further said that there is a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the country but not only in Sindh.

Earlier on September 20, the Sindh government had announced to start a campaign for the elimination of stray dogs across the province.

“All District, Union Councils, Metropolitan Corporations should immediately launch a campaign to cull stray dogs,” said a notification released by Sindh Local Government Department.

The government also directed to launch an anti-stray dog campaign in Hyderabad Sukkur and Larkana districts. The step has been taken over the day-by-day increase in dog bite cases across the province.

The development came after the death of a minor boy who was bitten by a stray dog died of rabies in Larkana on September 18.

10-year-old Mir Hasan died in the lap of his helpless mother sitting in front of the Larkana commissioner’s office. His mother said her son died as he couldn’t get the anti-rabies vaccine.

Initially, according to the woman, her son was taken to a government hospital in Shikarpur where he couldn’t get the vaccine. Then, she brought him to Larkana’s Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital but to no avail, resulting in the death of the boy.

