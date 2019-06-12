Masses want strict accountability of corrupt people: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said masses want strict accountability of the corrupt people, ARY News reported.

Lauding the prime minister’s last night speech, he termed it as a voice of the nation. People want exemplary punishment to those who looted national kitty and plunged country into such position, he continued.

The looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country’s economy with their wrongdoings.

Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) movement against corruption has started delivering fruits and ruled out any chances of financial irregularities in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the nation earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish a high-powered commission under his supervision to find out facts behind soaring of loans to Rs24,000 billion in last 10 years.

Read more: PM Imran announces to establish high-powered probe commission

The commission will be comprised of officials from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“No one will be able to continue corruption in the country in future. The country is now stabilised and I will go after them now.”

