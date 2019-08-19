Massive traffic jam in several areas of Karachi irks citizens

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing a massive traffic jam on different routes of a metropolis here on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including Pak Colony, Soldier Bazar, SITE area, Macher Colony, ICI flyover, Nazimabad and Maripur Road.

The traffic flow is also stopped, Garden, People’s Chowrangi, New Preedy Street, Dada Bhai Road, Gulbai and HawkesBay.

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals.

