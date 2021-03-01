LAHORE: Nine matric and intermediate education boards in Punjab province have yet not issued an exam schedule, putting the future of around 4 million students at stake, ARY NEWS reported.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is also among the nine boards where the examination schedule is delayed.

When asked regarding the matter, Secretary BISE Awais Saleem was unaware of the exam schedule and said that he has an additional charge and knows nothing regarding it. “I don’t know how to run the affairs after COVID-19,” the secretary who is responsible for 500,000 students said.

It is pertinent to mention here that not only the secretary but the controller examinations are also appointed on an additional charge in the Lahore Board while Chairman of the BISE Dr. Mirza Habib Ali is also appointed just over a week back.

Read More: Punjab education boards announce intermediate exam results

Irregularities have also been reported in the Lahore board and it has led to a fire incident in the BISE building, which caused damage to the documents. Besides this, incidents of papers being leaked by the board officials are also currently under investigation.

Comments

comments