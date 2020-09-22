Punjab education boards announce intermediate exam results

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Tuesday announced intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part II results, ARY News reported.

The all nine boards of Punjab have announced intermediate results 2020 online and students can find out their results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala boards have announced intermediate results.

Read More: Punjab matric exam results announced

All nine boards have awarded grades to students instead of giving positions. The success rate was 99.43 percent.

Fine out BISE Lahore results here

The BISE Multan results can be find out here

Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here

Find out BISE Rawalpindi intermediate resuts here

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.

Comments

comments