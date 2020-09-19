Punjab matric exam results announced

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Saturday announced results of Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Exams 2020, ARY News reported.

All nine education boards of Punjab have announced SSC exams online and students can find out their results by visiting the websites of all nine boards.

Lahore Matric Board

More than 237,000 students participated in the examination and the success rate was 71 percent. The students can also find out their results via SMS or by visiting Lahore board official website.

More than 121500 students have appeared before the examination and 91888 students have passed SSC examinations, according to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Matric Board

The Rawalpindi board of examination spokesperson Arsalan Ali Chema said the success rate was 76.65 percent. 29429 students have failed to clear examinations, 1007 remain absent, he added.

Students can check their results by visiting Rawalpindi education board website.

Multan board matric results

Multan students, appeared before matric examinations can also check their results online by visiting website of Multan Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education.

students can also check their results via SMS service.

SMS sending method

Students need to open the message menu of his/her mobile and type roll number and then insert the code of his/her respective education board’s code in the sending option.

DG Khan (800295)

Gujranwala (800299)

Rawalpindi (800296)

Lahore (80029)

Faisalabad (800240)

Bahawalpur (800298)

Sargodha (800290)

Sahiwal (800292)

Multan (800293)

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to next classes without conducting examinations.

