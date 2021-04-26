ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s confidant Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro is learned to have been holding secret meetings with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Well-placed sources told ARY News that Soomro met Maulana Fazlur Rehman thrice over the past few days and discussed with him the future of the opposition alliance and the PPP-PML-N rifts.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is still unhappy with the PPP’s move regarding ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination as Opposition Leader in the Senate, they said, adding Soomro conveyed the former president’s message to the PDM chief insisting that the alliance should accept Gillani as opposition leader and move on.

However, the sources said the PML-N and JUI-F are not willing to accept the opposition leader.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair a meeting of the PDM’s steering committee to take it into confidence on the issue. A charge-sheet will be presented against the PPP and ANP during the meeting.

Both estranged parties have not yet filed their replies to show-cause notices issued to them by the PDM. The meeting is likely to give its go-ahead to expel them from the alliance.

