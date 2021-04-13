ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) to revisit resignations from the PDM, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after chairing an important meeting of the opposition alliance in Islamabad after resignations from PPP and ANP, Fazlur Rehman said both the parties still have time to reconsider their decision and contact the PDM.

The PDM chief said PDM is an alliance of the 11 opposition parties, where decisions are made with the consensus and if any party found violating the consensus then it must be made answerable.

Both the parties had the opportunity to summon PDM meeting to give an explanation on the matter, but they decided to part ways with the alliance.

Rehman asked the PDM allied parties to avoid getting involved in any baseless discussion. “Alliances to remain intact irrespect of whose coming in and out.”

It is noteworthy to mention here, Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, yesterday, had announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Karachi after chairing the central executive committee (CEC) session, had made the announcement for resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

