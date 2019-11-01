Azadi March: Army on standby, can be called for if needed

ISLAMABAD: The reaction of the government would depend on the action of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F), said Federal Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Azadi March of the Opposition arrived in the federal capital.

The minister said the Pakistan Army would be on standby and could be called for if needed during the anti-government rally. She added that there would be three-layered security, police would be on the first layer, ranger personnel on the second and then it would be the army.

Awan approached Interior Minister Aijaz Shah to summon the army for this purpose and said the armed forces would be on standby.

Fazal-ur-Rehman rules out postponement of Azadi March rally

Under the leadership of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUI-F-led Azadi March reached Islamabad on Thursday to stage an anti-government protest rally in the federal capital.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said the federal government will not become a barrier in opposition’s Azadi March following the democratic norms.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that the government will not stop [opposition’s] march under the democratic norms. The permission closed all doors to the elements willing to create chaos in the country,” Shah said while urging Maulana Fazlur Rehman to respect court orders in holding its march.

