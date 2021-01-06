DI KHAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold an anti-government rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district today (Wednesday).

Speaking to the media before heading to Bannu, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said today’s power show will be historic. He ruled out differences among the PDM-constituent parties.

Fazl said there is a lot of time to finalise a strategy for staging a long march towards Islamabad and tender resignations from the assemblies. “Our strategy has changed after consultations with our legal experts,” he pointed out.

“We are moving ahead under one strategy,” the JUI-F chief said.

Apart from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leaders of other parties part of the PDM are likely to address the Bannu rally.

Quoting sources, ARY News reported yesterday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her visit to Bannu to participate in a public gathering of the PDM owing to security concerns.

The party has cited both harsh weather conditions and security concerns as the reasons behind the cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s visit to the Bannu.

