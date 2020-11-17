Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacts PML-N, PPP leadership: sources

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has contacted the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Fazlur Rehman made telephonic contacts with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

He expressed reservations over the statements of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz regarding the establishment. After talking to Nawaz Sharif, the JUI-F supremo has also contact Maryam Nawaz.

Sources added that he will raise the issue in the upcoming session of the 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), today. The opposition leadership issued instructions to step forward after gaining the confidence of all opposition parties included in the alliance.

