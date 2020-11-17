Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Maulana Fazlur Rehman contacts PML-N, PPP leadership: sources

fazlur rehman pml-n ppp pdm reservations

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has contacted the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Fazlur Rehman made telephonic contacts with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Read: PML-N wants dialogue under PDM’s banner, says Sheikh Rasheed

He expressed reservations over the statements of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz regarding the establishment. After talking to Nawaz Sharif, the JUI-F supremo has also contact Maryam Nawaz.

Sources added that he will raise the issue in the upcoming session of the 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), today. The opposition leadership issued instructions to step forward after gaining the confidence of all opposition parties included in the alliance.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Court bars govt from auctioning Toshakhana gifts

Pakistan

Gusty Siberian winds hit Karachi, signal beginning of Winter

Pakistan

Arrest warrants issued for accused in BISP corruption reference

Pakistan

Foreigners trapped as elevator stops functioning at Karachi airport


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close