PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar has sought details of foreign trips of Ziaur Rehman, an employee of the provincial government and a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, reported ARY News.

In a letter to the Establishment Department secretary, the anti-corruption watchdog stated that Ziaur Rehman toured more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

A government employee is obliged by law to seek prior permission for travelling abroad, the bureau said, asking the department to inform whether Rehman ever asked for permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) for going abroad and if he disclosed details of how he mobilised resources to undertake these foreign trips.

The bureau has launched a number of inquiries against Ziaur Rehman on different charges, including his involvement in illegal appointments and corruption in sale and purchase of government machinery during his appointment as Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) KP.

He also faces allegations of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income. It is noteworthy that he had appeared before the bureau in connection with the assets beyond means inquiry in August.

