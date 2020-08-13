Sindh govt transfers services of Fazlur Rehman’s brother to KP

KARACHI: Sindh government has finally transferred the services of the brother of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government after a hue and cry over the appointment, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The services of the BPS-19 officer Ziaur Rehman, who was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the District Central in Karachi, was withdrawn from the Sindh province and was directed to report to the KP government.

On August 10, the Sindh government refused to handover the services of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother to the federal government.

Ziaur Rehman was directed by the provincial authorities to continue to serve as the deputy commissioner of the district Central in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother stirred controversy on July 24 after the MQM-P highlighted the issue and demanded to immediately remove him, claiming the move as illegal and unconstitutional to acquire services of an official from other provinces.

After a blame game between both federal and the provincial governments accusing each other of seeking the transfer, it was reported on July 27 that the Sindh government has handed over services of Ziaur Rehman to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The report said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had requested to transfer services of brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman to the KP, owing shortage of cadre officers.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard and Ziaur Rehman has been directed by the federal government to report to KP province.

It may be noted that appointments from other provinces on deputation are banned according to the apex court verdict.

