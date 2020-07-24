KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday opposed a move to appoint brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Zia ur Rehman, as deputy commissioner of the District Central in Karachi.

“Why a person from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province replaced a competent official in the District Central of the city?” asked MQM-P provincial lawmaker Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, who termed the move as illegal and unconstitutional.

He blamed the Sindh government for once again attacking the rights of urban Sindh in the guise of 18th amendment.

“We have no issue on the capability of any official of the KP province, however, the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother in district central has no legal standing,” he said and demanded of the newly appointed deputy commissioner to reject the appointment on his own.

We neither want to politicise the matter nor blame Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on it, said the MQM-P leader.

He said that the PPP would once again try to give justification for the appointment citing powers under 18th amendment. “They [PPP] consider Karachi as their inherited place,” said the MQM-P leader.

Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan blamed that the deputy commissioners in the city are already appearing before the courts to justify their positions for preparing fake domiciles in return of hefty bribes.

He further blamed that bribes are being received from Karachiites in the name of charged parking, cattle markets and other illegal activities.

The PPP has already used fake domiciles of Karachi to recruit people on urban quota, he said and announced that they would be filing three separate petitions against PPP including the appointment of deputy commissioner from KP province.

Appointment from other provinces also negate an apex court verdict in this regard, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan said and asked the courts to decide on their petitions on early basis.

