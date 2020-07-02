MQM-P rejects new admission policy for Sindh medical colleges 

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday rejected a change made by the Sindh government in the admission policy for medical colleges in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the party’s decision, the MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Shaheed Benazirabad would conduct medical tests under the new policy.

Questions have already been raised over the credibility of the Peoples Medical College Benazirabad, he said and termed the decision as biased towards urban centres of the province.

“How future of the medical students could be handed over to an institution with such a reputation?” asked the MQM-P leader, who demanded of the Sindh government to restore previous admission policy for medical colleges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lamented the Sindh ministers for criticizing Centre’s role in the development of the province and said that it was for the first time that funds were earmarked for cities and districts in the federal budget.

The coalition partner in the federal government said that the PPP should look inwards before raising questions on others for development in the province.

“What have they given to Karachi during the previous 13 years of their rule in the province,” the MQM-P asked while blaming the Sindh government for neglecting urban areas of the province in the budget.

The party said that they even failed to establish a university during their 13-year-rule in the province.

“More than half of the Sindh cabinet is wanted by NAB over corrupt practices,” the MQM-P said while asking the authorities as to why no action is being taken these corrupt elements.

