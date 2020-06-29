MQM-P seeks action against Sindh cabinet members wanted by NAB

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lamented the Sindh ministers for criticizing Centre’s role in the development of the province and said that it was for the first time that funds were earmarked for cities and districts in the federal budget, ARY NEWS reported.

The coalition partner in the federal government said that the PPP should look inwards before raising questions on others for development in the province.

“What have they given to Karachi during the previous 13 years of their rule in the province,” the MQM-P asked while blaming the Sindh government for neglecting urban areas of the province in the budget.

The party said that they even failed to establish a university during their 13-year-rule in the province.

“More than half of the Sindh cabinet is wanted by NAB over corrupt practices,” the MQM-P said while asking the authorities as to why no action is being taken these corrupt elements.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced a city-wide protest against the provincial government’s dismal performance, budget, and mismanagement of coronavirus.

MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil addressing a news conference earlier in the day said that the protest will slowly and steadily gain momentum and their spectrum will be expanded to include other parts of the country.

The MQM-P stalwart said that the provincial government does not believe in equality when it comes to dividing annual budgets claiming that the new budget presented by the Sindh government had no new development projects for Sindh and Karachi.

Jamil said that Karachi among others was the biggest tax and revenue-generating city of the country with more than half of Sindh’s population residing in it.

