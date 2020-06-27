MQM-P announces protests across Karachi against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Muttahid Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced city wide protest against the provincial government’s dismal performance, budget and mismanagement of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil addressing a news conference earlier in the day said that the protest will slowly and steadily gain momentum and their spectrum will be expanded to include other parts of the country.

Read More: Govt delegation meets MQM-P leaders protesting outside Sindh Assembly

The MQM-P stalwart said that the provincial government does not believe in equality when it comes to dividing annual budgets claiming that the new budget presented by Sindh government had no new development projects for Sindh and Karachi.

Jamil said that Karachi among others was the biggest tax and revenue generating city of the country with more than half of Sindh’s population residing in it.

The politician said that MQM-P has studied the provincial budget thoroughly and has raised their apprehensions against it in the assembly, he also said that it is widely believed that the behavior shown towards Karachi was sowing seeds of division but the Chief Minister of the province along with other PPP top brass refused to pay heed to the concerns.

Read More: Sindh CM announces 1949 fresh cases of coronavirus

The MQM-P member also revealed that out of a Rs233 billion budget only a measly 11% was set aside for Karachi whereas the budget also failed to allocate additional resources for the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamil concluded that if the Sindh government refused to make amends then the party would spread the protests across Sindh in the first phase.

Comments

comments