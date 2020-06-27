Sindh CM announces 1949 fresh cases of coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced 1,949 fresh coronavirus cases detected in province in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that 38 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,243.

Total number of coronavirus infections across the province has soared to 78,267 as the province conducted a total of 4,26,149 tests.

Murad Ali Shah said that 1,452 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery across the province, taking the tally of recoveries to 43,444.

The chief minister said that 33,580 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 32,127 quarantined at homes, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at hospitals.

Moreover, 696 patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 116 of them are on ventilators, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,949 fresh coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours, 1,139 were reported in Karachi as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

Sindh chief minister appealed the people, to take care of them with precautionary measures against coronavirus. He also advised general public that it is compulsory to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid COVID-19.

