KARACHI: 1,150 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 5,103 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 76,318 as the province conducted a total of 4,14,248 tests.

Shah said that 27 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,205.

1,252 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 41,992.

The chief minister said that 33,121 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,668 quarantined at homes, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at hospitals.

672 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 110 of them are on ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,150 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 1,50 were reported in Karachi as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

In District East of Karachi 322 cases were reported, 300 in District South, 111 cases in District Central, 86 in Korangi district, 88 in Malir and 143 cases reported in District West of the city.

In other parts of Sindh, 22 cases were reported in Hyderabad district, seven each in Jamshoro and Ghotki, four in Dadu, three each in Larkana and Sukkur, two each in Umerkot and Sanghar, one in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Comments

comments