MQM-P to take up fake Sindh domiciles issue with PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to conduct judicial inquiry and forensic audit into provincial recruitment process during 2008 on fake domiciles, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written from MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil to the chief minister Sindh, the former demanded of the Sindh government to terminate all those employees appointed on fake domiciles.

“Action should also be taken against all those who facilitated the illegal process,” he demanded while also calling for NAB action against them. He said that those who have committed criminal negligence that led to appointments on fake domiciles should be named.

The party also decided to raise the matter with the federal government. “We will raise this issue with the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P stalwart Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan dubbed the department of Sindh Public Service Commission as an enemy of the citizens.

Izhar said that the former Inspector General (IG) Sindh had allowed new recruitment’s in the department, why has the progress on those orders been stopped, he questioned.

Read More: MQM rejects Sindh COVID-19 Ordinance, says mayors to decide about cities

The politician claimed that people hailing from rural Sindh were being given precedence when applying for Sindh Public Service Commission over those from urban Sindh. He said that MQMP emphatically and categorically rejected any probe committee formed by the government of Sindh to probe the matter and would rather ask the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into the matter.

Khawaja Izhar said that it is a demand of MQMP to check and verify all those approved for Sindh Service Commission jobs, he said that many got through on fake domiciles and those who have undertaken the practice must be weeded out and sacked.

