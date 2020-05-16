MQM rejects Sindh COVID-19 Ordinance, says mayors to decide about cities

KARACHI: Turning down the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance-2020, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that mayors will decide about the cities, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of Karachi traders, who called on him at MQM Bahadurabad office, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the provincial government considered Karachi as a source of personal income.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government, the MQM leader said that the rulers were indulging in corruption even in this difficult period. He alleged that the PPP government was harassing traders in the metropolis.

Read More: Sindh governor approves Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance

Earlier on May 15, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had approved the Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance had been sent to the governor after approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for signature.

Under the ordinance, a landlord shall defer or suspend the recovery of rent payments under Rs50,000 and slash by 50 per cent if a rent amount is Rs100,000. It shall not apply in case where the owner was a widow, differently-abled person and senior citizen. No educational institution shall charge more than 80 per cent of the total monthly fees.

Comments

comments