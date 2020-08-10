Appointment of Fazlur Rehman’s brother as DC Central takes another turn

KARACHI: In yet another twist in the matter relating to the appointment of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother as Deputy Commissioner Central, the Sindh government on Monday refused to handover his services to the federal government, ARY NEWS reported.

Ziaur Rehman is directed by the provincial authorities to continue to serve as the deputy commissioner of the district Central in Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pertinent to mention here that appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother stirred controversy on July 24 after MQM-P highlighted the issue and demanded to immediately remove him, claiming the move as illegal and unconstitutional to acquire services of an official from other provinces.

After a blame game between both federal and the provincial governments accusing each other of seeking the transfer, it was reported on July 27 that the Sindh government has handed over services of Ziaur Rehman to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The report said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had requested to transfer services of brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Ziaur Rehman to the KP, owing shortage of cadre officers.

Read More: Sindh govt requested services of Ziaur Rehman: Ali Zaidi

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard and Ziaur Rehman has been directed by the federal government to report to KP province.

However, on Monday, it emerged that Ziaur Rehman is yet to be transferred after the Sindh government refused to release him from the province.

It may be noted that appointments from other provinces on deputation are banned according to the apex court verdict.

Comments

comments