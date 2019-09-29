Funeral prayers of JUI-F leader offered in Chaman

CHAMAN: The funeral prayers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Muhammad Hanif were offered in Chaman on Sunday morning, who was killed in a bomb blast that targeted his convoy at Taj Road, ARY News reported.

The prayers were attended by JUI-F central leaders including Maulana Muhammad Wasif, Usman Kakar and others, whereas, a large number of citizens were also present.

Earlier on Saturday, at least three people including a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif had lost his life a low-intensity blast in Balochistan province’s Chaman city,

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle outside Maulana Mohammad Hanif’s office and as soon as the JUI-F leader stepped out of his office, it exploded, leaving two people dead at the spot while he himself and at least nine other people severely injured.

Mohammad Hanif was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

