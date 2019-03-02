Maulana Sami ul Haq’s personal secretary sent on four-day police remand
ISLAMABAD: The police on Friday arrested personal secretary of Maulana Samiul Haq (late), chief of his own faction Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S), and presented him before the court, ARY News reported.
Judicial magistrate Zaib Shehzad Cheema sent the suspect Ahmed Shah on four-day physical remand to police custody.
The JUI-S chief’s personal secretary was present at the time of crime at the religious leader’s residence. The investigators had sought eight-day physical remand of the suspect.
In a statement, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. He said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was a great scholar of Islam.