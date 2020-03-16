ISLAMABAD: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Imran and Tariq Jameel discussed the decisions taken in the meeting of the National Security Committee. The premier requested Maulana Tariq Jameel to play a role regarding limiting religious gatherings.

Sources said the religious scholar will give lessons on preventive measures to cope with COVID-19. The two also avoided a handshake as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI practices precautionary measures; handshakes to be avoided even if an important part of our culture. By playing our role, we will help in educating others. Spread the message, and lead by example! #PakistanFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/J812b6v5Pu — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 16, 2020

It must be noted that at least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 76 in Sindh and 94 in Pakistan.

