Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil recovers from COVID-19

RAWALPINDI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has recovered from the COVID-19 on Saturday.

In his Tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil said with the prayers of masses my coronavirus diagnosis test was negative.

More prayers needed for complete recovery, he added.

الحمداللہ آپ سب مٌحبین کی دعاوں سے میرا ٹیسٹ نیگیٹو آگیا ہے،مکمل صحتیابی کےلئے ابھی مزید آپ سب کی دعاوں کا محتاج ہوں، اللہ کریم اپنی رحمت سے اس وبا سے انسانیت کو خلاصی نصیب فرمائیں۔#tariqjamil — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 19, 2020

On Sunday, Maulana Jamil had revealed in a Twitter post that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had said he underwent a COVID-19 test after showing virus symptoms, which turned out to be positive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also prayed for the swift recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil.

