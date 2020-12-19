Web Analytics
Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil recovers from COVID-19

Maulana Tariq Jamil

RAWALPINDI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has recovered from the COVID-19 on Saturday.

In his Tweet, Maulana Tariq Jamil said with the prayers of masses my coronavirus diagnosis test was negative.

More prayers needed for complete recovery, he added.

On Sunday, Maulana Jamil had revealed in a Twitter post that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had said he underwent a COVID-19 test after showing virus symptoms, which turned out to be positive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also prayed for the swift recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil.

