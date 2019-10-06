Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Maulana’s Azadi march can be harbinger of chaos, anarchy: Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed, Fazlur Rehman, JUIF, Azadi March

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants clash on politics and religious issues.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be directly responsible in case of unrest, anarchy and confrontation on the borders if he staged any protest.

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed inquires health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

He advised the Maulana not to involve the religious sections of society in any agitation against the government.he said his agitation can damage the Kashmir freedom movement.

Earlier on October 4, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that he believed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif won’t become part of ‘Azadi March’.

Read More: Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March to fail: Governor Imran Ismail

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed holding a joint press conference alongside Minister for water resources, Faisal Vawda congratulated his colleague on his court victory against the leader of the opposition in National Assembly, earlier in the day the Karachi Election Tribunal rejected PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s petition challenging Vawda’s success in NA-249 Karachi elections.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

UN says ‘this must stop’ after Iraqi protest violence kills nearly 100

Pakistan

Barrister Sultan says he apprised PM Khan regarding earthquake disasters in AJK

Pakistan

Return looted wealth and walk free: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan

Facebook collaborates with KP govt to train young Pakistani entrepreneurs


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close