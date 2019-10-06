Maulana’s Azadi march can be harbinger of chaos, anarchy: Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants clash on politics and religious issues.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be directly responsible in case of unrest, anarchy and confrontation on the borders if he staged any protest.

He advised the Maulana not to involve the religious sections of society in any agitation against the government.he said his agitation can damage the Kashmir freedom movement.

Earlier on October 4, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that he believed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif won’t become part of ‘Azadi March’.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed holding a joint press conference alongside Minister for water resources, Faisal Vawda congratulated his colleague on his court victory against the leader of the opposition in National Assembly, earlier in the day the Karachi Election Tribunal rejected PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s petition challenging Vawda’s success in NA-249 Karachi elections.

