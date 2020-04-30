Renowned Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane mourned the death of Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor by penning a heartfelt note for him.

Remembering the late Bollywood actor, she wrote on Twitter: “’People will never forget how you made them feel’”

“For each time I’ve met you, I remember your kindness, humour, your admiration for Urdu & our extensive discussions on food from both sides of the border,” she added.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actress went onto add that Rishi Kapoor shall continue to be the legend that he is.

The veteran actor breathed his last early morning on Thursday after losing his two-year battle with cancer.

Mawra paid a visit to the actor in June last year in New York where he was undergoing medical treatment. The starlet shares a lovely bond with the Kapoor family.

