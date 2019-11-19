Maya Ali congratulates ‘Parey Hut Love’ team on 100 days run

Popular actor Maya Ali congratulated Parey Hut Love family as the film completes 100 days at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared an endearing post celebrating the film’s successful run.

“Parey Hut Love reached 100th day in cinemas across Pakistan today and it still feels like yesterday… It was an unforgettable experience, and the memories made will be cherished forever… The hard work, dedication, long, sleepless nights paid off,” she wrote.

She thanked the fans for their unwavering support. “And it wasn’t possible without all your love and support towards PHL family. Thank you all for making it happen and making it successful. Congratulations Team PHL.”

The romantic-comedy film stars Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt. Directed by Asim Raza, it was released on Eid-ul-Azha and has garnered praise from fans.

