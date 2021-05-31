Web Analytics
Maya Ali returns to social media to update fans about health

Maya Ali Return to Social Media

Maya Ali, who has been noticeably absent from social media since Eid, save for one post, has returned to update fans about her health after reports of her hospitalization.

Maya, whose health reportedly deteriorated in the last week, shared a series of photos on Instagram with a special caption that read, “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga… (It’s been ages since you saw me. You won’t be able to see me after ages…)”

Maya Ali then went on to share with fans and followers that she is feeling “much better.”

News of Maya’s deteriorating health was earlier corroborated online by designer Faiza Saqlain, who shared a picture of her in a hospital gown and a mask with the caption, “Get well soon.”

 

“Thank you all for the prayers, love, and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” said the Pehli Si Muhabbat star.

Maya Ali also reminded fans to not miss the latest episode of ARY Digital’s Pehli Si Muhabbatin which she stars alongside Sheheryar Munawar.

