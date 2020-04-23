LAHORE: Two more coronavirus patients lost their lives on Thursday at the Mayo Hospital Lahore, bringing the death toll to 21 in the hospital thus so far, ARY News reported.

According to Dr Asad Aslam, a 80-year-old male patient and 53 years old female patient were pronounced dead at the Mayo hospital. Both were suffering from coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, as many as 94 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in eight different jails of Punjab thus far.

Read more: At least 89 prisoners contract coronavirus in Punjab jails

According to the jail authorities, of the total, 59 prisoners were diagnosed with the COVID-19 at Lahore’s Camp Jail, 14 at Sialkot jail, 7 at Gujranwala, 9 at Dera Ghazi Khan, two at Bhakkar jail and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur, Hafizabad prisons.

The authorities said that test reports of 438 of the 527 prisoners tested in Lahore’s Camp jail have been received, adding that of them, 59 tested positive for the virus and 379 negative.

Comments

comments