KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter on Saturday visited the residence of a teenager- Hasnain Haider Abbasi- who was assaulted by his son, Taimur Akhter on New Year eve and apologized over the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

A case has been filed against Taimur Akhtar, the son of Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, and his bodyguards over aerial firing and assaulting Hasnain on New Year’s eve.

Mayor Karachi, who was accompanied by his son Taimoor Akhter, reached the residence of the victim and offered his apologies over the incident.

Akhter admitted the mistake of his son and apologized to the teenager and his father over the unfortunate incident.

The mayor Karachi asked the family to withdraw the case, saying that the incident should not have happened. “We are like brothers and if any misunderstandings develop among them then they should be resolved amicably,” Akhter was quoted as saying during the visit.

The teenager Hasnain Haider and his father Mehboob Abbasi accepted an apology from the mayor Karachi and assured him that they would not pursue the matter any further.

The father not only assured that they had forgiven Taimoor Akhter but would also withdraw the case registered against him.

Earlier, according to the details, Taimur Akhtar had tortured a citizen along with his gunman in the vicinity of the Darakhshan police station on Tuesday late night.

The affected man has registered a case against Taimur Akhtar which included sections of a scuffle, threats, and others. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that Taimur and his gunman had beaten up Husnain Haider using his gun and also attempted to push him into his vehicle.

It added that Waseem Akhtar’s son had given life threats to Husnain Haider and his friends who resisted violent actions of Taimur and his gunman.

