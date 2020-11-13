KARACHI: The Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board has approached a court seeking action against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar for violating the sanctity of the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The board’s HR manager Ghulam Akbar Memon moved an application requesting the court to order action against both of them over sloganeering at the tomb under the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance.

The court, however, returned his plea raising an objection to it and asked the applicant to submit it again with a power of attorney. The application will be fixed for hearing once he removes the objection.

On Monday, the police filed a challan declaring the FIR against Maryam and her husband over violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid as “fake”. The investigation officer concluded that neither the complainant, Waqas Khan, joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims could be established.

The charge sheet stated the complainant was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the purported action, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage. Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

