Verdict on challan declaring FIR against Maryam, Safdar ‘fake’ on 13th

KARACHI: A court on Tuesday adjourned a sloganeering case against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar until November 13.

The court will decide whether to accept or reject the charge sheet submitted by the police in the case on next hearing.

On Monday, the investigation officer filed the challan declaring the FIR against Maryam and her husband over allegedly violating the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid as “fake”. He concluded that neither the complainant, Waqas Khan, joined the investigation nor the veracity of his claims could be established.

The charge sheet stated the complainant was not present at Mazar-e-Quaid at the time of the purported action, nor was he spotted in CCTV footage. Besides, the entry of citizens to the tomb was banned during Maryam’s visit.

The IO also dropped charges of causing damage to public property and threats in the challan.

“We agree with the Investigation officer that there is no evidence available to constitute offences under section 506-B PPC and section 427 PPC, as such I.O has rightly presented the report u/s 173 Cr.P.C under FR “B” (False) Class, therefore same is submitted to the Hon’ble Court for judicial verdict as per law, ” concluded a note written by the prosecution department on the charge-sheet.

On October 19, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested from a private hotel in Karachi on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s tomb and later released on bail.

A civil judge had approved his bail against a surety bond woth Rs100,000.

